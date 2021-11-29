Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

NYSE MET opened at $60.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

