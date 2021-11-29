Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

