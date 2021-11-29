Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GIP stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.