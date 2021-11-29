Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $33.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $199.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.64. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.