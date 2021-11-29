Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00236418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

