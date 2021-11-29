H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIGA opened at $9.80 on Monday. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

