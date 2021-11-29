H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.88

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

