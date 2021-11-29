Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Capitalization Tops $7.82 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $141,132.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,285,026 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

