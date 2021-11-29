Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $465,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $118.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

