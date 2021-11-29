Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 2275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

