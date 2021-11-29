Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

