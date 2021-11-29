Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

