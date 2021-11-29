Head-To-Head Comparison: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Marqeta and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 3 7 0 2.55 Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $32.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $289.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Paylocity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 41.03 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 22.19 $70.82 million $1.58 162.22

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60%

Summary

Paylocity beats Marqeta on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

