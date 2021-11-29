Head to Head Contrast: First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) & Its Competitors

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNRN) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Northern Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million $12.16 million 9.92 First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.62

First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.48% 0.80% First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Northern Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp rivals beat First Northern Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

