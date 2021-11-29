Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Machinery (TITN) & The Competition

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Titan Machinery to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.04% 4.92% Titan Machinery Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Machinery and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Machinery Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Titan Machinery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion $19.36 million 23.51 Titan Machinery Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.31

Titan Machinery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

