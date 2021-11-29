Head to Head Survey: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Volatility & Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.03 -$817.12 million $0.29 55.59 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 1,158.13 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -91.11

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Cars.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

