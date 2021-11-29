HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €65.30 ($74.20) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.36 ($87.91).

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €2.22 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €61.02 ($69.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,286,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a one year high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

