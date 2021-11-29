Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.39. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

