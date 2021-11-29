HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLFFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

