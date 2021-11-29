Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €93.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €93.73 ($106.52).

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

HEN3 traded down €1.74 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €71.76 ($81.55). The stock had a trading volume of 720,543 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

