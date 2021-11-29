Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

