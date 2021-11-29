Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

