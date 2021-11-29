Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $39,229.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00095038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.51 or 0.07531375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,567.02 or 0.99760024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.