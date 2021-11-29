Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

