High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.38. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.15.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025. Insiders have bought a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008 over the last three months.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

