Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 66.25. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,802.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,667.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.