HoDooi Hits Market Cap of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

