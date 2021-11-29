Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 320,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

