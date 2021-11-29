Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,851.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,680.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

