Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.72 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

