Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.