Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT opened at $20.60 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

