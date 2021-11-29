Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

