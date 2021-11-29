Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $208.21 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.