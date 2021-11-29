HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $325.81 million and $184.72 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 325,703,051 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

