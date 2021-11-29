Hush (HUSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $309.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $855,923.09 and $309.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00431190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00199531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.