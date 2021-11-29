HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of HUYA worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

