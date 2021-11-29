Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.