Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.