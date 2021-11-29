Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
