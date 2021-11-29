Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in November

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYPMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.85. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

