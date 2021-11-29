Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Ideanomics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 9,723,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,812,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $771.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

