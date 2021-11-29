IFP Advisors Inc Buys 90 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $201.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

