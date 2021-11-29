IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

