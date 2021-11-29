IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

