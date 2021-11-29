Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 6,620,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,811,229. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

