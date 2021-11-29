Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Financial Contrast

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -107.72% -26.54% -15.26% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Independence Contract Drilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $83.42 million 0.35 -$96.64 million ($12.41) -0.25 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.32 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.67

Independence Contract Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Independence Contract Drilling on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

