Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,236 shares.The stock last traded at $39.67 and had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.