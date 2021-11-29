ING Groep (ING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) recently:

11/25/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/16/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – ING Groep had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/5/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2021 – ING Groep had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

10/8/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

10/5/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.79. 81,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,008. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ING Groep by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.