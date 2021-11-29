Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Thomas Keating bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.93 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

