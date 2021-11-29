Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Purchases 11,073 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 766,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.68.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
