Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Purchases 11,073 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 766,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

