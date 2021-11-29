Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Purchases $24,894.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

