Insider Buying: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $20,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

